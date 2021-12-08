Taft Union High School's young varsity girls soccer team had a tough outing against Tehachapi Tuesday night.
The Wildcats dropped a 4-0 game on the San Emidio Street soccer field.
"We are starting 1 freshman and 6 sophomores 2 juniors and 2 seniors," Coach Tom White said. "We are a very young team and we are going to put up good fights all year. Tonight we played a good team."
Senior goalkeeper Yarilyn Rodriguez played a strong game but was under pressure the entire night.
"...We just couldn’t keep them out of our back field",White said.
The loss drops the Wildcats to 1-3-2 on the season
" We play a lot of good varsity teams. Success will come we are a good club," White added. "Tonight wasn’t our night.
