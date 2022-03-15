1978-2022
Glenn, 43, passed away on March 5th, 2022 at the Bakersfield Heart Hospital in Bakersfield, California with his wife and mother by his side.
Glenn was born November 15th, 1978 to Rebecca Jean Scott in Taft, California.
He married his wife on July 4th, 2019. They shared 8 children: Danny, Jett, Amythist, Annabelle, Mark, Tony, Glenn Jr., and Alexis.
Glenn had a big heart. He loved being with family and babies. His kids were by his side at all times. He was an amazing father, husband, son, uncle, and friend.
He is preceded in death by his father, Danny Lee Scott.
He is survived by his wife Janelle Ann McMillan-Reid, his mother Rebecca Jean Scott-Lowe, his sister Leah Marie Dyer-Scott and her husband Mike Dyer. His children Danny, Jett, Amythist, Annabelle, Mark, Tony, Glenn Jr., and Alexis, his nieces and nephews Jasmine Bree Robey, Jayden Christine Robey, and Jace Michael Dyer. He is also survived by Thea Willard, Ted Iowe, Perry Iowe, Kyle Iowe, Kevin Iowe, and Kody Iowe and Patsy Jean Benson.
He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held for Glenn on Saturday, March 19th, 2022 1:00 PM at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home in Taft, California.
