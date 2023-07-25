Sadly, Gloria Jean Cuddy passed away on July 5, 2023, in Bakersfield, CA, at Rosewood Health Center, while rehabilitating from a fall which had broken her right femur again. Gloria was a long-time resident of the Frazier Park, Cuddy Valley, and Ventura communities.
Gloria was born in Bellflower, CA, on December 6, 1935, to Lee and Mamie Howell. The family, including her older brother Gilbert, moved to Taft, CA, where Gloria attended grammar and high school.
Gloria met and married Charles (Cleve) Cuddy February 14, 1953, and their early years of marriage were spent living and working for the Hudson and Snedden families, south of Maricopa. Cleve and Gloria were blessed with three sons, Charles, Donald, and John Joseph. They moved from the Maricopa area to Cuddy Valley where the family lived and worked on the ranch farming and running cattle in Cuddy Valley.
Gloria loved the farm life and had an untold number of friends not only in Frazier Park, but also in Ventura. She had a great love for animals including her milk cows, farm cats, and family pets. Gloria also loved collecting flowers, knitting and crafting, and writing and receiving correspondence. She also attended church at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ventura and kept very busy in her golden years.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents Lee and Mamie, brother Gilbert, husband Charles Cleve, and two sons Charles Jr and John Joseph.
Gloria is survived by her son Don (Daisy), granddaughters Catherine Miley and Jennifer Guerrini (Michael), grandsons John Cuddy (Nicole) and Brad Cuddy (Breanna), great grandsons Jacob Brumlow and Cooper Cuddy, and great granddaughters Brooklyn, Carter, and Parker Cuddy.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 17th at 10 am at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft, Ca. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ridge Route Communities Museum, 3515 Park Drive, PO Box 684, Frazier Park, Ca. 93225 or your favorite charity.
Arrangements are under the care of Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
