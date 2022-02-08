Dave was born in Taft, Jan. 14, 1938 and passed away Feb. 1, 2022.
He was raised and educated here and graduated from Taft High in 1957, later graduated from Taft College. In 1957, he married Jennie English. He joined the US Navy and served aboard the Klondike and the Navasota. He enjoyed, very much, the many places he traveled while in the navy. Dad loved to reminisce about the summers he spent working on his grandmother’s ranch in Cuyama.
He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling with his R.V. group – the Traveling Gypies, woodworking, and square dancing. Every morning he looked forward to coffee at Jo’s with his friends. He was a long standing member of the Masonic Lodge and had received his 50 year pin in 2013.
Dave drove school bus 29 years for Maricopa School and Taft City Schools. (Even at 84 years old, he could remember most of the “kids” from Maricopa).
He is lovingly survived by his children, Ken (Jan) Cawelti, Kathy Cawelti, Kristy (Steve) Edwards, and Keith (Julie) Cawelti, a grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren with one more on the way. Brother John (Barbara) Cawelti, Sister Carolyn Fuller, a very precious Aunt Maryelyn Marcus, along with many cousin, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Jeannie, Daughter Kumberly parents Harold St. and Marjorie Cawelti and in-laws Thomas and Lavonne English.
We would like to thank Telma Stephens for being such a blessing to our dad and caring for him like her own and Kindred Hospice, Oscar, Lindsay, Pastor Craig, and Happy. We can never thank you enough.
At the Westside Cemetery a graveside service will be held. Friday, February 11th at 2:00 pm. afterwards there will be a celebration of Dave’s life at the Taft Oil Museum.
