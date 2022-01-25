Harvey James Templeton aka Dutch, age 63, died on January 19th, 2022 in his home in Taft, California with family by his side.
He was born on February 9th, 1958 in Abilene, Texas to Van and Dell Templeton. He was the 4th child of 6 children.
Dutch was a very kind, warm hearted, loving soul who never met a stranger. He was a jack of all trades and truly enjoyed fixing just about anything that was broken. He loved to use his creative mind to draw pictures, make amazing jack-o-lanterns, and sculpt anything out of play-doh.
He is survived by his 2 sons, James and Preston as well as his 3 grandchildren Chance, Austin and Ellanore. He is also survived by 2 brothers and a sister, John, Van, and Veanne.
He was preceded in death by his father Van, his mother Dell, his brothers Chester and Audie, and his grandson Evan.
If you would like to honor Dutch's memory, go sit with a sick friend or mow a neighbors lawn.
We have decided to postpone all services at this time until more friends and family can be in attendance. If you would like to donate for any of his end of life expenses please send to @preston-templeton for Venmo, or (661) 623-1405 for Zelle
