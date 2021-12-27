Helen Joyce Bradbury – Chirrick

09/10/1941 – 11/18/2021
Helen was born in Waveland, Arkansas to her parents Elbert & Grace Bradbury. As a child she and her siblings were raised in the Corona/Riverside, CA areas. This is where she spent her childhood making memories with her siblings Earlene, Brad, Dale, and Fern along with her childhood best friend Frances Compton. This was also the same area Helen met her husband Sonny Chirrick and they started their family having Tami, Marty, and the triplets Debbie, Denise and Diane. Helen and Sonny later relocated to the Derby Acres, CA area to raise their children with them attending Midway Elementary and Taft Union High Schools. Along with Helen’s role as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend many knew her from working at the Fellows Hotel alongside her best friend Jeannie Spell-Blevins, or her working at the local bowling alley in Taft, CA. Later in life Helen again began working again along side her friend Jeannie at Kmart and was known for being so sincere when she greeted people at the customer service desk. In addition to Kmart she worked at the Alpha House Domestic Violence Shelter from ground breaking until she retired from both there and Kmart. Many women and children were blessed with Helen’s unconditional love and support as well as her special “knack” for believing in everyone.
Last November 2020 Helen became ill and after many tests was diagnosed with a dual diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer and multiple myeloma. Helen had recently completed treatment and was in the remission/management phase of her cancer diagnosis’s. However, God called Helen home shortly after and she passed away in her home in Everett, WA on November, 18th, 2021.
Helen was met in Heaven by her parents Elbert & Grace, her siblings Earline, Brad, & Dale, her husband Sonny, their daughter Denise, their grandson Avery Lins-Morstadt, their granddaughter Heather Fielding, and her best friends Frances Compton and Jeannie Spell – Blevins.
Helen was loved by so many leaving behind so many friends and loved ones including her children; Tami & Doug Johansen; Martin Chirrick; Debra & Tom Fielding; and Diane Brooks. Her grandchildren; Holi & James Dahl and children Jacob, Joseph, Joshua, Kaelah, McKenna, Alex & Marklie; Coy Brooks; Nicholas Chirrick and children Cameron & Maverick; Amber & Caleb Sharpe and children, Braxton, Machara, Makenzie, & Liam; Richard & Brittany Smith and children, Mykenna, Arianna, Journey & Avery; and Kenny Brooks. Her sister, Fern Martinez and sister-in-laws; Marilyn & Jo Bradbury, Glenda Wright, and Melissa Chirrick along with so many more who had become extended family to Helen and many, many more who she answered so brightly to when they said “Grandma Helen.” The family would like to give a special thanks to Bonnie and Sunshine who never hesitated to be there for Helen whether it meant driving 1200 miles, even with Bonnies driving or jumping on a plane to give grandma a hug when she got out of the hospital.
A celebration of life will be held in Taft, CA on Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 11:00am at New Hope A Place Connect, 308 Harrison St. A graveside interment will follow at Westside District Cemetery, 440 E. Cedar St. Following the services there will be a potluck gathering at the Taft Petroleum Club, 405 Petroleum Club Rd. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in memory of Helen to Alpha House Domestic Violence Shelter, PO Box 712, Taft, CA 93268.
