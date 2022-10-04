Howard Eugene Caywood passed peacefully away on September 23, 2022 at the age of 90 after a lengthy illness. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth; wife Sondra; brother Glen (Barbara); and sister Marion Wilson (Wayne). He is survived by his daughters: Teri White (Billy), Debbie Leturno (Richard), Julie Caywood; son Howard (Terri); ten grandchildren: Brian White (Jacquelyn), Brad White (Katalynn), Chris Leturno (Amber), Scott Leturno (Katie), Lauren Freeman (Zach), Robyn Padilla (David), Jessica Rodriguez (Mike), Christee Harp, Jeff Caywood (Sarah), Ashley Turner (Tim); 20 great grandchildren: Emily White, Brandon White, Preston, Callen and Atticus Leturno, Ethan and Danielle Leturno, William and Juliana Freeman, Bailee and Parker Padilla, Mikeah, Michael and Malachi Rodriguez, Tyler and Aubree Woods, Breeana and Logan Caywood and Noah and Lexi Turner; nephew Charles Caywood (Kristen); great nieces: Haley Martin (Justin), Morgan Caywood; and numerous cousins.
Howard was born March 26, 1932, in Santa Barbara, CA. Before he was a year old, the family moved to Taft where he attended local schools and graduated from Taft Union High School in 1952. After graduation, he worked for the Reliable Tire Shop until he was drafted. He attended basic training at Fort Ord in Monterey, CA and then served as a Military Police officer in Georgia and Germany.
After honorable discharge from the army, Howard returned to Taft and went to work in the oilfields first for Western Well, then General Production. This led to a lifelong career with Atlantic Richfield (ARCO) and the beginning of his own production company, Howard E. Caywood, Inc. Howard, always hardworking, started his company in 1971, buying property from Signal Oil. At the time, oil was $2.95/ barrel! He worked long hours to build a successful oil business which he continued to run until shortly before his death. Howard was an active member of IOPA and received the Ray Bradley/Tom Woodward Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. He also supported the Taft Oil Museum as a life member and donated items that are on display.
Howard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved nothing better than hunting with his dad and brother on Glen’s ranch in Oregon and fishing for salmon in Alaska. The family enjoyed many vacations camping on the central coast--clamming, hunting for abalone and fishing off the San Simeon Pier. Howard was a life member of the Taft Sportsmen’s Club. He served two terms as President and enjoyed the monthly potlucks as well as the activities and contests the club held each year.
Howard will be remembered as a dedicated family man, a hard-working businessman and an avid outdoorsman and sportsman. He will be greatly missed by his family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tang and the staff at Rosewood for the care and support given to Howard while under their care. A Memorial Luncheon is planned for October 22, 2022starting at 11:00 at the West Kern Oil Museum. In lieu of flowers the family would be honored if you donated to The Historic Fort of Taft or the West Kern Oil Museum in Howard’s memory
