November 15, 1941 – August 13, 2023
Howard Sherman Smith was born in Haskell County, Oklahoma on November 15, 1941 and he passed away in Maricopa, California on August 13, 2023. Howard was preceded in death by his father Sherman William Smith, and his mother Bertha Rena McMaster. He is survived by his wife Gail Smith; children Katrina (Richard) Goad and Travis (Janet) Smith; grandchildren Bobby (Brenda) Presley, Derrick (Monique) Smith, Chris (Allison) Smith, Sarah (Mykol) Gibby, Cheyanne (Chris) Bumgardner, Shawna (Aaron) Burt, Matthew (JC) Smith, RJ (Sam) Goad, Howie Goad, Trystin Smith, Great Grandchildren, Keira, Layna, Miles, Payton, SJ, Eli, Blake, Owen, Paisley, Journey, Levi, James and Axel; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, September 15 from 5-8 pm at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 16th at 11 AM at West Side District Cemetery, 440 Bob Hampton Rd., Taft.
