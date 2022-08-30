Jack Enos passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the age of 73. He had spent the past several years living in an assisted living facility in Bakersfield.
Jack was born on December 15, 1948 and attended Midway Elementary School in Fellows and Taft High School. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Army. He spent the majority of his life living in Fellows and working in the oil fields as a backhoe operator.
Jack was preceded in death by his son, Billy Enos and parents, Irene and Jack Enos. He is survived by numerous friends and family.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at the West Side District Cemetery, under the direction of the Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.