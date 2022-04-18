Jack Reedy

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 20 at 4PM at the West Kern Oil Museum,
1168 Wood St, Taft, CA. His brother-in-law Eric Shannon will officiate.
Jack was born and named Jackie Lee Reedy in Shelbyville, Illinois on June 30, 1950, to Jack and Alta Reedy. He was the third child out of eight.
He is survived by his daughter and husband, Chelsea and Jake Sheaffer of California. He has three grandchildren whom he adored, Madilyn, Lincoln, and Cashman. He is also survived by his brothers, Larry and wife Linda, and Ron and wife Janet of Colorado Springs, CO. His sisters, Susie and husband Eric Shannon and Melody Alden of Taft. He has thirteen nephews and nieces, 21 great nephews and nieces and nine great-great nephews and nieces. He has numerous cousins throughout our great country.
He was preceded in death by his son Israel Reedy.
By trade Jack was a finished carpenter having mastered building staircases of all shapes including spiral staircases. He had a talent of constructing beautiful cabinets. He loved working with wood. His last job before retiring was teaching the woodshop class at the local prison where they made their projects from recycling pallets.
Jack was a TUHS Alumni, class of 1968. He attended Taft College before transferring to Southern California Christian College now known as Vanguard University having graduated with two bachelor’s degrees, class of 1973. Jack was a member of the West Side Seniors Club where he would love to sing at the monthly potlucks. He volunteered his services to the West Kern Oil Museum and to the Taft Historical Fort. He was a member of the Taft Photo Club, where some of his photos won awards at the Kern County Fair. He attended New Hope Temple for over twenty years where he helped in the children’s ministries. He was known to the students as Uncle Jack. Jack was an avid reader. He would take the day off to read to the students in our community on Read Across America Day to celebrate the beloved Dr. Seuss. He mastered every animal sound in the book, Mr. Brown can Moo! Can You? Putting many smiles on young faces. He was a volunteer reader for the Taft Branch Kern County Library for Granny’s Attic a story reading program in which he changed his day to Grandpa’s Garage. Jack and the Singing Shannons enjoyed singing to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, having done assemblies at the local schools, the Taft Library and have performed for different venues around town. He loved to sing the beloved hymns, Christmas carols, Irish and country music.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the West Kern Oil Museum.
We want to thank Kern River Family Mortuary for their help in our time of need.
