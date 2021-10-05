Jacob Eli Knight Vasquez, age of 34, was taken from this earth on September 24, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. He was born in Los Angeles to Pedro and Joy Vasquez. He attended Taft High School.
He is survived by his parents Pedro & Joy, brother Pete Vasquez III and sister-in-law Amanda of Taft, sister Wendy and brother-in-law Donald Osborn of Ontario, CA, half-brothers Steven Vasquez of Columbia, SC, Peter & Patricia Vasquez of Maywood, CA, Michael & Trisha Vasquez of San Antonio, TX, Andres Vasquez of Fort Collins, CO and his life partner Nik Tejeda.
Nieces Vanessa Vasquez, Natasha Vasquez, Sienna Vasquez, Rylea Summitt, Daysia Osborn & Breanna Vasquez. Nephews Angel Medell, Patrick Medell, Marvin Vasquez, Pete Vasquez IV, Gabriel Vasquez, Randy Vasquez, D’Angelo Vasquez-Wesley and Pete Michael Vasquez. Great nieces and nephews David Montano, Julian Cadena, Jasmyne Cadena, Petey O’Ryan Vasquez and Julian Pete Vasquez.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Trine and Alberto Vasquez of Tulare, Ca, Half-Brother Samuel Vasquez of Fort Collins, Co and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jacob’s laugh was contagious. His kindness and laughter were magnetic. His zeal for life was apparent as he lit up any room he was in. He loved being surrounded by his family, friends and his dogs Sookie and Mila. He loved to travel and explore new places. He loved to dance and is dancing in the sky.
There will be a viewing held at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home the 15th of October from 4-7PM and a memorial service will be held the following day at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home at 11:00AM. After the service, the family will be hosting a gathering at the Taft First Assembly of God on 314 Asher Avenue, Taft, CA.
