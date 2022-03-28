1932-2022
James Edward Wilson was born on March 10, 1932, in Vian, Oklahoma to Harvey and Julia Wilson. Mary Frances Russell-Wilson was born October 3, 1932, in Krebs, Oklahoma to John and Lou Annie Russell. James and Mary passed into the presence of their Heavenly Father on March 24, 2022. Their families moved from Oklahoma to Taft, CA in 1945 and James and Mary became high school sweethearts at Taft High School where they met. They were married on May 3, 1949 at the ages of 17 and 16. They spent 73 wonderful loving years as husband and wife and entered the gates of Heaven the way they lived, with James leading the way.
Throughout their life together, James worked 50 years recapping tires and as a tire salesman and manager. He taught a class to kids on how to recap tires passing his skills and knowledge to the next generation. Mary worked at Wein’s paint store as a bookkeeper and paint specialist. In 1977, James and their son Glen opened J&G wholesale, supplying tire shops throughout Kern County, and all the way to the coast until James retired in 2005.
They lived their entire lives in Taft, CA, where they raised four wonderful children, Doug, Glen, John, and Susan. James and Mary both had a strong faith in their Savior, Jesus Christ. They both lived a life that reflected Jesus to the world. Together, they were stronger, and an example of what a Godly couple could be. They served the Lord as members of New Hope Temple, and then spent the last 10-15 years serving at Taft Church of God.
James and Mary were preceded in death by their son Doug Wilson, their granddaughter Nicole Wilson, James’s sister Velma Rae Edgemon, Mary’s sister Judy Mathis, and brother Alvin Mathis. They are survived by their children - Glen Wilson (Terri), John Wilson (Laurie), Susan Wilson (Shane), grandchildren – Timothy, Tom, Stacy, Caty, Kevin, Brent, Amanda, Julie, Colby, Lynette, Richard, Elizabeth, Jamie and many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Services will be held honoring James and Mary, and their lives lived together on March 31, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, 220 North Street, Taft, CA. There will be a viewing from noon to 1:00 before the services at the church. A church funeral service will be followed by a graveside committal. A reception for all family and friends will be held at the Moose Lodge following the graveside service. www.GreenlawnM-c.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.