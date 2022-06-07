Born May 18, 1948 in Bakersfield, CA.
Passed away June 3, 2022
James worked in the oilfields of Kern County for over 40 years holding many positions with Mobil Oil and Aera Energy. He retired in 2006 and moved with his wife Patti to Kernville, CA where they enjoyed the mountain air, jet skiing, Harley riding, and attending many car shows. James restored several hotrods and was an avid gun collector.
James is preceded in death by his parents Laura and Wm. C. Bench, his son Richard Bench, and step-son Andy Cooper, his sisters Ellen Dillingham and Jeanette Melton, and his brothers Jerald, Lee, and Donald Bench.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Patti Bench; daughter and son-in-law Laura Vega- Shugarts & Ken Shugarts; step-son and wife Israel and Tina Cooper, brothers and wives Ervin & Donna and John & Alice Bench, and sister Sue Hester; grandchildren A.J Andre & Jessica, and Bailey Vega, Skyler Bench, Lucas and Kylee Cooper, and step-granddaughter Mallory Lloyd and step-grandsons Matthew and Andrew Phillips. His great-grandchildren include Markie, Edward, Andre Jr., and Daylen. Extended family includes many nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as many dear friends.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, June 8th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home in Taft. A chapel service is scheduled for Friday, June 10 at 9:00 AM at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
