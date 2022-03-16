James Robert (Bob) Colston was born October 19, 1931 in Taft, California. He passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022. Bob attended Grammar School in Belridge and graduated from Taft Union High School in 1949, and Taft College in 1951. Bob treasured his loving family and his lifelong friends.
Bob's vision and entrepreneurial spirit has created far-reaching accomplishments for his hometown of Taft. For over 51 years, Colston Construction built custom homes, apartments, condominiums, and numerous commercial properties. Homebuyers would often stop to “thank” him for his passion and integrity.
In his early years, when Center Street was the center of retail, he owned and operated Bob & Vic's shoe store.
Bob loved his community in Taft and throughout his lifetime supported local endeavors he felt would enhance the town. As an active community member, he served on the City Council, and Rotary for over sixty years. Bob also served as a committee member on the Oil Worker's Monument and was a Taft Union High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2011.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents: Oliver and Eva Colston, brother Virgil, sister Geraldine, and the love of his life of 60 years – JoAnn (Long) Colston.
He is survived by five daughters and three son-in-laws: Pamela Joy, Denise Sullivan, Deborah & Dennis Eubanks, Susan & Scott Greenwald, Robin & Wade Owen. And his most recent sweetheart of eleven years, Betty French. Grandchildren: Elizabeth Eubanks, Matthew Eubanks, Bradley Sullivan, Robert Owen, Meghan Joy, Courtney Owen, Katelyn Sullivan, Devin Joy, and Emily Greenwald. Great Grandchildren: Rylee and Ryder Henry. And many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Rites pending at Erickson and Brown.
