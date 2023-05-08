1950-2023
It is with great sadness that the family of Jan George announce that she has passed from this life to be with the Lord on April 30, 2023.
Jan was loved and cherished by many in her life. She was born January 27, 1950, in Santa Ana, CA, the third of four children of John Tennent and Mary Elizabeth Wiest. In the 1950 United States Census, Jan was 4 months old. Her family was living in Costa Mesa, in Orange County, CA. Her father was a fisherman, and her grandfather Andrew Tennent was living with the family.
Jan met and married the love of her life, Jimmie Carl George on September 18, 1971, in Ventura, CA where their sons Richard, Matthew and Ryan were born. Jimmie and Jan eventually moved to Taft in 1985 with their three boys.
Jan lived for her husband, her sons, and her grandchildren. She looked forward to and enjoyed every visit and family get together. She and Jimmie hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at their home for family and extended family for many happy years.
Jan worked for Chief Auto Parts in Taft for many years until their closure.
Jan was preceded by her sister, Dorothy June in 1975, her mother Mary Elizabeth in 1988, father, John in 2005, granddaughter, Alyssa Pommerville in 2008, and brother, John Andrew in 2013.
Those surviving her are her devoted husband of 51 years, Jimmie George, her brother Robert Tennent, her sons Richard Pommerville, and wife Angie, Matt George, and wife Dorinda, Ryan George, and wife Dusti. Grandchildren, Austin Reeves, Nick Pommerville, Erica Pommerville, Taylor Westbrook, Ashlynn Garcia, Madison George, Chandler George and Christian George, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and numerous friends and extended family.
Services will be at Lori Family Mortuary Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1:00 pm, followed by burial at Westside District Cemetery with a Viewing Thursday evening May 18th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Lori Family Mortuary.
