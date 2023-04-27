Janis Elaine Howard passed away peacefully at her home in Nipomo, California on April 20, 2023. Her family and friends are grieving her loss, but rejoicing as she is now at home in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Janis was born on September 24, 1934 in Berkeley, California along with her twin brother, Donald Nolan. The twins moved to Los Angeles with their family before they started school. The family later moved to an oil lease west of McKittrick (Belridge Oil) while they were still in elementary school. Janis loved to tell stories about their childhood on the lease, spending happy summers at the community swimming pool. She graduated from Taft Union High School in 1952 and married her best friend’s big brother, Harold L Howard, in June 1955. They lived in Taft for almost 26 years along with their sons, Steve and Jeff. Janis was a veteran playground/classroom aid at Taft Primary School for 15 years plus, teaching thousands of kids to dribble a ball and jump rope. She and Harold retired to the coolness of Nipomo, CA in 1981 where they enjoyed pier walks and grandchildren as they came along. Janis was a faithful member of New Life Community Church in Pismo Beach where she enjoyed sewing with their Dolls Ministry which sends hand-crafted dolls to children in hospitals. The family would like to give special thanks to the members of her church family who actively served her in many ways.
Janis was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jeannine Rhoten, and husband, Harold Howard. Her amazing sense of humor and kindness will be greatly missed by her brother, Donald Nolan, two sons, Steve (Karen) and Jeff (Vicki) as well as her seven grandsons and three great-grandsons (with number four due in August). The family would like to give special recognition and thanks to her caregiver, Becky Rhoten, who tirelessly served her during the last nine months of her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at New Life Community Church at 990 James Way in Pismo Beach on Saturday, May 6 at 1:00 pm.
