The son of Vincent and Veva Hayes, Jerry L. Hayes was born in Taft in 1928, and passed away on May 19, 2022, in Escondido, California.
Jerry graduated from Taft High School in 1946, where he served as Student Body President in his senior year. After attending Taft JC, he graduated from UC Berkeley in 1950 with a degree in mechanical engineering. A year later, he married his wife Gretchen and began a family.
After college, Jerry joined the Air Force and became an officer, with a rank of Captain, stationed first in Mississippi, and then in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he worked at a secret base. There, he tested fusing components of the A bomb and helped in its assembly; it was, as he later described it, a harrowing experience. After leaving the Air Force and entering civilian life, Jerry worked as a electronic scientist at the U.S. Naval Ordnance Laboratory, and subsequently at the Navy Metrology Engineering Center, in Southern California, where he served as technical director, concentrating on measurement and calibration systems. In his federal service to the Navy, Jerry was selected by the National Academy of Science to oversee the calibration and standards of the National Bureau of Standards, and later, under the auspices of NBS, founded the Measurement Science Conference and the National Conference of Standards Laboratories. Each year, the Naval Service Warfare Center presents “The Jerry L. Hayes Award” to honor individuals who have made lasting scientific advancements to testing and measurement. After 30 years of federal service, Jerry formed an independent consulting firm, Hayes Technology, and finally retired at 83.
Jerry was inducted into the Taft Union High School Hall of Fame in 2014. In his induction speech, he lauded Taft High School for providing an invaluable education that carried him through college and onwards in the military and civilian job market.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, who worked as a welder at Standard Oil, his mother, and his sister Betty of Bakersfield. He is survived by his wife Gretchen, his daughter Carolyn, and his son Daniel, as well as four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all.
