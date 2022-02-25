Jimmy Wayne Frederick Sr was born on April 23, 1945 in Checotah, Ok.
Jim was a retired mechanic- a skill he learned in his almost 7 years of service in the Army in Korea and Vietnam. Jim married his devoted wife Brenda in 1966 and they made their home in Taft, Ca, where they lived until 1994, before moving to Grapevine, Ar. Three years after Brenda passed away Jim married his loving wife Penny in 2015 and they lived in England, Ar.
He was proceeded in death by his first wife Brenda, his brother Gene Fredrick, his sister Louise Padgett and his son in law David Phillips.
He is survived by his wife Penny, his son Jimmy and wife RaeAne (of Taft, Ca), his daughters Kimberly Phillips and Lynda Lewis of Sheridan, brother Bill Frederick and wife Margaret of Eucha, Ok., brother Randy Frederick and wife Shirley of Yarnell, Az, and sisters Parthene Arnold of Winnie, Tx. And Darlene of Los Banos, Ca., 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
His memorial was held on January 19th in Sheridan, Ar. At Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
