Joetta Fay Sagaser

1945 – 2023
Joetta was born on September 8, 1945 in Wichita Falls, Texas and passed away on August 30, 2023 in Bakersfield, California. She was a member of Lighthouse Foursquare Church for many years. Joetta was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Gail Farris and by her son, William Sagaser. She is survived by her husband, Mark Sagaser; her son, John Sagaser; sister, Lonna Posey; brothers, Ed Farris and wife, Lori and Bill Farris and wife, Sue; and many other family members. A graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, September 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the West Side District Cemetery, 440 Bob Hampton Rd., Taft. A reception will follow the graveside at Jo’s Restaurant, 510 Kern Street, Taft. www.Greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com
