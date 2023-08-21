Joey Weldon Owens, Jr. was born on November 29, 1960 in Taft, California and passed away in Bakersfield, California July 14, 2023. Joey attended Maricopa Elementary and Maricopa High School and was a lifetime resident of Maricopa, California.
Joey is proceeded in death by his grandparents, Blenard Owens of Haskell, Texas, Lucille and Carl Wise of Taft, California; His parents, Joe Weldon Owens Sr. and Billie Jo Owens of Maricopa, California; Aunt Vera and Charlie Morrow of Maricopa, California; Becky Robbins of Maricopa, California; His Uncle Kenny Robbins of Maricopa, California; Brother, Billy Owens, Sister-in-law, Linda Owens of Maricopa, California; and Cousin, Billy Scott Owens of Maricopa, California.
Joey is survived by his brother, James and Darlene Owens of Maricopa, California; sisters, JoAnne and Geno Phillips of Taft, California; Mary and Marc Callen of Sanger, California; Brenda and Dale Edwards of Bakersfield, California. His Children, Laura Mudge of Bakersfield, California; Joey Weldon Owens of Taft, California; Stephanie Urias of Taft, California. His grandchildren, Boston Mudge, Morgan Mudge, and Theo Mudge of Bakersfield, California, Levi Owens and Patrick Owens of Taft, California; Nixon Urias, and Colt Urias of Taft, California.
Joey worked in the oilfields throughout his lifetime, he loved spending time fishing and hunting, fixing cars, playing pool, and riding motorcycles.
A graveside service will be held at Taft Westside Cemetery on August 26th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
