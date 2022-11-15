January 15, 1951 - November 4, 2022
John was born in Taft, CA. He was the first son and oldest sibling of Neil S. and Lucille V. Macaulay. Growing up, John helped his parents work the Macaulay’s Market grocery store located on South 10th St. in Taft, CA. At the age of 18, he became a heavy equipment operator working to build and improve California’s highways.
John married and soon became a father to Dawn Marie Morrison and Shannon Macaulay. John worked hard and played hard. This marriage lasted only a few years.
In the late 1970’s, John met the true love of his life, Kathy Walchock. The two of them, through thick and thin, spent the next 43 years together. A big turning point for John was in the early 2000s when he decided to quit drinking and smoking. He took a job at a cannery in Fennville, Michigan. He worked until his retirement at age 68.
In January of this year his earlier life adventures began to catch up with him. He was diagnosed with COPD and started to experience heart and kidney problems. John fought hard wanting very much to take care of and be with his wife, Kathy, and his sister-in-law Konnie. Fortunately, John was able to say goodbye to many of his loved ones. He died at home with dignity and honor. John will be remembered and loved as a husband, father, brother, and friend.
John is proceeded in death by half-sisters, Linda and Beth Berry, and his younger brother, Neil Martin Macaulay. He is survived by his wife Kathy Macaulay, his two children Shannon and Dawn Marie, his youngest brother Robert, and his sisters, Joan Bearup and Susan Nelson.
There will be a small family celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a local SPCA in John’s honor.
