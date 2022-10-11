1948 - 2022
John Allen Dennis, 74, passed away on October 3, 2022, in Bakersfield, CA. John was born September 21, 1948 in Bakersfield, CA to Jack and Frances Dennis of Taft. He graduated from Taft Union High School in 1966 and joined the Navy after graduation. He served onboard the USS Goldsborough making life long memories while underway but many more while on liberty call. He was honorably discharged as a Petty Officer Second Class Boilerman after serving the Navy with Honor, Courage, and Commitment for four amazing years. After the Navy John went to work for Unocal Pipeline as a mechanic. John worked in the oilfields for almost 40 years before he retired. John was always passionate about his hobby which was building Street Rods. He began building his first Street Rod at 12 years old. He built several Street Rods and helped many friends with their projects as well. His favorite project was his 1940 Ford extended cab pickup truck. John was also a very proud father and grandfather. He was a dedicated family man who would do anything for his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He never missed an invitation to attend a dance recital, game, performance, or a meal. John is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Dennis and his parents Jack and Frances Dennis. John is survived by his son, Jack Dennis (grandson Aiden and his fiancé Alyssa and his great grandson Jaxon) his daughter and son in-law, Lyndsey and Cody Watkins (granddaughters Cora and Lyla), his Aunt and Uncle Bill and Marion Conley, and many cousins, in-laws, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great- nieces, and friends that will miss him dearly. Graveside service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at West Side Cemetery in Taft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.