John W. Blunt, age 63, passed away suddenly early in the morning on July 6th, 2023. He was at home in his Idaho paradise, the place he loved the most. He was someone who always made people laugh and felt welcomed by his presence. He brought so much joy to many people's lives and would go above and beyond for those he loved. John was a quiet and humble man, and the best friend anyone could have had. We are all better for knowing him. He had many dreams and goals to accomplish and was taken way too soon from this earth.
John was a devoted father and spouse. He loved completing projects from building a chicken coup, to his greenhouse, and multiple enclosures on his property and he continuously taught himself how to fix and built things. He had a love for airplanes and even built his own airplane in his youth with his father. He had his pilot’s license and a dream of getting another airplane and being one with the sky again. There is nothing John couldn’t do. If he didn’t know how he would learn., he would learn. Besides being outside or with family, John’s favorite place was on the couch watching tv and reliving his glory days of the Arvin High School football team and his luscious golden head of hair. He was a spiritual man. He loved his Heavenly Father and the light of Christ shined through him, giving him peace that he will be with his wife for all eternity. He was blessed to have been married to the love of his life for 25 years. He was a retired detective with the Bakersfield Police Department. He served his community diligently and heroically for 23 years. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, children, and extensive extended family.
As per John’s request, no funeral or memorial services will be held.
His memory and his example will dwell in our hearts forever. May John find rest in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father, until we meet again. Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport, WA is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are welcome to visit their website at www.shermancampbell.com
