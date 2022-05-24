Joyce Ann Britt was born to parents Roy and Opal Swearingen in Bakersfield, CA on August 2, 1948, and peacefully left this earth on May 18, 2022, in Shafter, CA. She was a wife, mother to two, grandmother to 12, and great-grandmother to 14. She spent her early years in Buttonwillow and most of the remainder of her life in Taft and Maricopa. Before raising her grandchildren Joyce enjoyed working for Hale & Sons and CJS Electric as a secretary and doing payroll. Once her grandchildren were grown, and her husband had passed, Joyce enjoyed spending her time behind the jewelry counter at K-Mart. Though Joyce enjoyed her time alone she also enjoyed entertaining her friends and family. You would never catch Joyce without a game, diet Dr. Pepper, Natural Light, or a cigarette in her hand. Joyce enjoyed dancing and some of her favorite shows included daytime soap operas, Walker Texas Ranger, and court TV shows. Joyce was preceded in death by parents Roy and Opal Swearingen; Loving husband, Johnny Allen Britt; Daughter, Tamatha Lynn Moor; and Great Granddaughter, Hope Rae-Lynn Phillips. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Keith Gibson; Grandchildren; Teffoni and Rich, Soleil, Vincent, Kayla and Aaron, Allen and Brianna, Nikki and Benjamin, Ronnie Jr., Truman, Roy, Rikki, Ryan, Rhilley, and 14 great-grandchildren. Joyce’s viewing and service times are as follows: Viewing will be Thursday, June 2nd at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home from 5-7 PM and Funeral services are Friday, June 3rd graveside at Westside Cemetery at 10 AM.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire breaks out at mobile home park
- Trannie Lou Brookover
- Update: Man injured, cats killed in mobile home park fire
- Breaking news: Large fire burning near Maricopa
- Maricopa fire leaves 5 without home
- Smoke detector alerts resident to house fire
- Joyce Ann Britt
- Taft man charged with numerous weapons violations after investigation
- Taft Police activity for May 21-22
- Taft Police activity for May 17-19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.