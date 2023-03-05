It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my beautiful mother, Joyce Baldock. She was born May 20, 1931 in Hackensack, New Jersey and passed on February 17th, 2023 in Bakersfield, Ca at the age of 91.
Joyce moved to California with her parents in 1938, where she found success as a child actress, and played in many Hollywood movies under the stage name of Mary Thomas. Mom was also a classically trained opera singer and even recorded a few songs before she became a teenager.
In 1950, mom met her future husband, Al Baldock, on a movie set, where she was an extra in a movie that Dad had a small role in. Mom said that my dad winked at her from across the room and they were married a quick 3 weeks later. A marriage that would last for 59 years until my dad’s passing in 2009.
Mom always exuded an air of class and professionalism. As a young adult, she fit very well into the field of being Secretary for the “high-ups” at USC, various attorney offices, and even for a General at Vandenburg Air Force Base. She was on of the fastest typists, typing an incredible 106+ words per minute.
In 1971 at the age of 40, Joyce welcomed her only child into the world. I can attest that she was always the most doting and loving mother, who always put her child’s needs above her own.
In 1976 our family moved to Taft Ca, where mom was always a huge supporter for dad’s coaching career. Besides being one of my dad’s biggest cheerleaders, in the early 1980’s, she became the head secretary for the Taft College Athletic Department.
Besides handling all of the day-to-day details for the athletic office, she was also known to many students as their “second mom”- especially for those who were attending college from very far away. She was given the nickname “Ma” from many of them, and took great pride in that title.
Mom enjoyed listening to Classical Music, watching romantic comedies, eating extremely healthy food (before it became a “cool” thing to do), and playing hours upon hours of scrabble games with her daughter. Her most favorite form of entertainment was undoubtably “shopping”. She could and would outlast anyone in the mall. And the small town of Cambria ca was always the go-to destination to enjoy and relax with her family.
When the time came to welcome grandchildren (at the age of 76 years old), she found a new energy to be the most loving and physically present grandmother that she could possibly be. She was so very loving and supportive of each area of their lives. She always looked forward to each moment with her grandsons and treasured their company.
After her husband passed in 2009, Joyce was fortunate enough to have her family living in the same town as herself. She was surrounded by lots of love.
Joyce is survived by her daughter and Son-in-Law Erin and John Neumann of Taft, her grandsons Nathaniel Neumann of Taft, Jonathan Hopkins of Taft/Rapid City South Dakota, Travis Neumann of Taft, Sister, Dorothy Bell, and nephew Greg Bell.
I am so very blessed to have been give the gift of being able to call her my mother. There will always be a void in my life until the day I get to see her again in Heaven.
Services have yet to be determined.
