Judith (Judy) Smith, was born in Glendale, California on July 31, 1936 and relocated to Taft as a child. She attended local elementary schools, TUHS, and a few courses at Taft College. Judy loved bowling and was on many leagues through the years. Before retirement, Judy worked as a transit driver and dispatcher for the Taft Area Transit. After a short illness, Judy passed away in Bakersfield on January 26, 2023.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lois Barnett; her sisters Peggy Davidson, Maxine Kuhl, Susan Johns, and Sandy Carnahan; her son Johnny Smith, and her grandson Andy Cooper.
Judy is survived by her sister, Betty Bridge; daughters Pam Wolfe and Patti Bench; sons Cliff Smith and Richard Smith and spouse Amy; many grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
