Judy Vee Parrent, 74, went to her heavenly home on Monday January 10th, 2022, peacefully with her husband Terry holding her hands and surrounded by her family and her wonderful caregiver, Jennifer Ford.
Judy was born September 3, 1947 in New Bedford, Illinois to Ronald and Loretta Anderson. Her family moved to Taft, California in 1959. She met the love of her life, Terry in 1962 when they were both 15 years old. They graduated from Taft Union High School in 1965. Judy went on to become a beautician and also a teacher’s aide. Judy and Terry were married on June 8th, 1967 in Taft, California. They were married for 54 years but spent 60 glorious years together. They built a beautiful life together in Taft and had two sons Darrin and Corey. Terry’s work brought them to Eagle River, Alaska where they spent 3 years before transferring to Athens, Texas in 1995. They lived in Athens for 5 years until moving to Edmond, Oklahoma in 2000. In 2002 their son Corey married Alisa McClain (the best daughter-in-law ever they would say!). A few years later, when Corey and Alisa announced the soon-to-be arrival of their first child, Judy “informed” Terry she was moving to Alaska to be closer to their first grandchild and Terry was welcome to come! Needless to say, Terry retired and they moved back to Alaska in April of 2005. Soon after, Judy became “Mimi Extraordinaire”! She was a loving wife & mother, and an incredible “Mimi” to all three of her grandchildren: Brayden, Boden, and Briellyn Parrent. Her devotion to her children and grandchildren was undeniable, and they all instantly became the light of her life. She never missed a game, event, or school function and was always the loudest cheering!
Judy’s Christian faith was an essential part of her life. She spent a great deal of time being her family’s ultimate prayer warrior. We are comforted knowing her arrival into Heaven was an incredible reunion with Jesus and her son Darrin.
She is survived by her devoted husband Terry, her son Corey and daughter-in-law Alisa, and grandchildren Brayden (16), Boden (13), and Briellyn (10), her best friend of 64 years Shannon Cook and husband Bill, her brother Joe Anderson (Stephanie), her brother Marvin Anderson (Pat) and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her son Darrin, brother Ron Anderson, her mom and dad, Loretta and RV Anderson.
A service will be held Sunday January 30th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tree Of Life Church, Palmer, AK. A celebration of life will be held later in April of this year in Taft, California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance OCRA, in Judy’s memory or one of the Multiple Sclerosis research funds.
