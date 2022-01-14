Turnovers proved costly to the Taft High boys JV basketball team Wednesday against McFarland s the 'Cats lost 51-45.
Taft, Playing with just seven players, committed at least 20 turnovers in the first half, Coach Robert Lumsden said. as they trailed 29-18 at the half.
Taft came out strong to start the third quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points and even held the lead a couple of times.
But they were hurt by some bad execution in the fourth period.
Lumsden said the Cougars took advantage, hitting some clutch shots to retake the lad.
Taft tied to foul in the closing seconds but McFarland hit the free throws to take the win.
