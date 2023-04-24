Although she hasn't coached in nearly two years, the huge impact former Taft College women's volleyball head coach Kanoe Bandy made on a state-wide level among her peers continues to be recognized.
Recently, Bandy was the recipient of the California Community College Coaches Association (4CA) Coaches Achievement Award. She was honored at the annual California Community College Athletic Association (3C2A) Convention on March 30 in Sacramento.
According to the 4CA, the Coaches Achievement Award is given annually and honors members of the California Community College coaching profession who show exemplary participation, dedication and contributions to their chosen sport. The recipient coach exhibits leadership and high ethical values in addition to providing an outstanding role model for student-athletes and future professionals.
Bandy is a two-time recipient after having been honored in 2015 as well.
Over a 33-year coaching career that begin at Taft in 1987, Bandy totaled 567 wins. A majority of that time, Bandy also worked and continues as the college's athletic director. Off the court, she has committed countless hours towards athletics by serving in various leadership roles at the college, conference, and state levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.