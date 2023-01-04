Karleigh was born on 3.14.1974 to Patricia "Patti" Destrampe and Ronald Re. On 12.24.2022 She went to be with the Lord after a long-term respiratory illness. She was preceded in death by her mother Patti, and Father Raymond. She has survived by her husband Jerry Craig, Son Jaiden Craig, Daughter Jerika Craig all of Maricopa, Stepson(s) Robert Craig (Nancy) of Bakersfield, Brandon Craig (Christian) of Pocatello, Idaho. Her Uncles Ted and Terry Destrampe of Maricopa. She had numerous cousins as well.
Services will be held on 1.10.2023 at Lori Family Mortuary @ 10:00a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.