Karmen M. Buttke

Karmen was born in Taft. CA on August 18th, 1944, and went be to be with The Lord on January 31st 2023.
Karmen attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and Taft Union High School, graduating in 1962. She was an exemplary athlete, a member of the Girl’s Letter Society, and the Girl’s Athletic Association. Karmen was an ambidextrous Softball Pitcher. When she pitched a double header, she would pitch the first game left-handed and the second right-handed. During high school Karmen also worked the food counter at The Rec in Taft. When Karmen decided it was time to start her working career, she started at Zody’s, and then she moved on to Inside Sales at Hopper Steel. She spent the majority of her working career in the Steel Industry.
Karmen loved her family fiercely, and after retirement she made it her goal to keep in touch with them all.
Karmen is survived by her children Veronica Hill (Harry), Nicole Miller, Penny Woolston (Kevin), Stepson Scott Cross, and Daughter-In-Law Loretta Flores Cross (Rex Thomas). Grand Children Greg (Tabitha) and Ben Hill. Carli Tweedy (Adam Baker). Amber and Grace Woolston. Stephanie Gripton (Danny), and Matthew Cross. Aubrey Spell. Nicholas Cross (Jessica), and Roni Cross. Great Grand Children, Charleigh and Arya Hill, Brylynn, Kylyn, and Jace Baker, Daisy and Noel Cross, Akira, Scarlet, and Lilly Cross, and Camillia Gripton. Sisters-In-Law Patty and Cathy Buttke. Uncle and Aunt Larry and Cathy Buttke. Also, her beloved Cousins Kathy Keyser (Jim), Debora Vahrenwald (Lee), Robbie Buttke (Jamia), Kendra Lambert, Randy Buttke (Heather), and Anita Walsh (Matt).
Karmen was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Marjorie Buttke. Brothers Stan and Frank Buttke. Stepson Craig Cross. Grandchildren Jamie Tweedy, and Joshua Cross. Son-In-Law Fred Miller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Taft, CA on March 23rd, 2023, at 11am. A reception will follow at the Taft Moose Lodge.
Services are under the direction of Angie Milner at Greenlawn Southwest. www.GreenlawnM-c.com
