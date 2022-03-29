Kathy Barnes (Rita Kathleen Barnes) passed away at home on March 17, 2022. Kathy was born on August 26, 1951 to Rosemarie DeSantis Soares and Stephen A McClard, Sr. in Brawley, CA.
She had been a resident of Taft, CA since she was 15 years old.
Kathy was blessed with four siblings – Diane Holt, Karen Cook, Stephen A McClard, Jr. and Brenda Farquhar (Steve). She counted her best friend Carol McKenzie and sister-in-law Cindy McClard as the
sisters of her heart. Kathy loved her 5 children – Melissa Hughes, Cindey Inchausti (Dan), Larry Owens, Jr. (Suzi), Kelly Long and Stacy Kanady. Her favorite title was “Grandma” to Ashley Settle (Dan),
Jerrod Owens, Zackary Owens, Trey Roberts, Emily Owens, Tyler Inchausti, Constance Hughes, Jamison Inchausti Rahner (Max), Austin Kanady, Riley Inchausti and Nik Kanady and had just welcomed her first great grandchild Brooke-Lynn Rose Owens. She also adored her many nieces and nephews.
Kathy was proud to go back to school and earn her GED and her AA at Taft College after having her children. She worked several jobs throughout the Taft community and retired after working
at the Taft Correctional Institute for 17 years.
Kathy will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 9 at Westside Cemetery at 11 am with a reception following at Franklin Field Pavilion 2. Arrangements are being handled by Erickson and Brown.
