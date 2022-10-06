1952 -2022
Kathy Karen Denver, age 70, passed away September 30, 2022 in Bakersfield California.
Kathy was born June 24, 1952 to Calvin and Virginia Kelley in McAlester, Oklahoma.
She married her husband Earl Denver, April 9, 1971 and was happily married for 47 years before he passed in 2018.
She spent most of her life as a waitress at Safeway, Chicken of Oz, and Jo’s restaurant where she loved interacting with her customers and making life long friends. She loved volunteering at church, her Wednesday lunches with the ladies, Bunco, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Her legacy lives on by her three children and their spouses Kerrie and Michael Antrim, Michael and Kristina Denver, and Allen and Angelina Denver. Grandchildren Jonathon and Martha Pait, Kayla and Kristofer Houston, Micah and Zachary Martindale, Cristian Spencer, Samantha and Julie Denver, Brandi Eilenstein, Isaiah Denver, Elizabeth Denver, Abigail Denver, Rebekah Denver, Stephen Denver and Caleb Denver. Six great grandchildren, her three sisters Marsha Johnson, Brenda Fuller, and Debbie Phillips and many nieces and nephews. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband Earl Denver, her parents Calvin and Virginia Kelley and her granddaughter Ariel.
The Celebration of Life is Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12:30pm at New Hope church.
308 Harrison St., Taft, CA
All are welcome to Attend and celebrate Kathy’s life.
