Kathy Lynn Marion-Butz 

was born on May 16,1958 at Westside Hospital in Taft. Kathy passed February 3,2023 with the company of her beloved family by her side.
Kathy grew up in Derby Acres, went to school at Midway Elementary, & Taft Union High School. She had one sister and many brothers’. Kathy had two daughters, one stepson. Married her beloved husband in 1996 Thomas A. Marion of 29 years.
Kathy was the head cook at The White Elephant Steak house for 14 yrs, and Good Samaritan Hospital for 18 yrs.
Kathy proceeded in death by her parents Alice & Warren Butz, brother Gary Butz, and brother Danny Butz.
Kathy is survived by her husband Thomas Marion, daughter Carrie Phillips, daughter Katrina Phillips, and step son Bobby Marion. Nine grand children, many nephews,nieces, and cousins.
Memorial Services open to the public at: 8536 Kern Canyon Road, Bakersfield 93306
April 1,2023 12pm-3pm Potluck bring your favorite dish in honor of Kathy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.