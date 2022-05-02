8-12-1956 ~ 4-02-2022
Kathy Marie De Luna, of Taft California, passed away suddenly in her home on April 2nd, 2022, in the company of her loving husband George.
Kathy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Adeline McIntyre, and her parents Kathy & Odie Goodwin.
Kathy was survived by her husband George De Luna and her two children, Patrick & Karen Williams, from a previous marriage, along with grandchildren she was sadly never to meet.
Kathy was also survived by her beloved three sibling sisters, Teresa & Sally of Stockton California, and Tina of Tennessee.
Kathy will forever be remembered for her kind and gentle nature that was truly her soul. This quality lead her down a path of counseling countless other lost & searching souls to find kindness and comfort thru her actions & words. She was truly an angel on earth doing God’s work for all the time she could bear.
Kathy will be interned in her permanent resting place at the beautiful surroundings of West Side Cemetery District in Taft California on May 6th, 2022, at 2:30 pm.
Public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.