Kelly was born and raised in Taft, Ca where he attended Taft Union High School and graduated in 1971. From there, he and his first wife, Christy Reed moved to Davenport, Iowa where he attended and graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College. Kelly would set up his practice in his hometown of Taft until the early 80’s, where he moved his practice to Bakersfield and met the love of his life Deborah Ann Reed, originally from Taft. They were married for the next 38 years until his passing. He enjoyed spending time with Deborah up at the family cabin in Camp Nelson, Ca and camping in their trailer over at Pismo Coast Village. Kelly spent time in his passion for his Native American Ministries in Montana as well as donating his time on missions in Mexico with his local church, Calvary Bible. Kelly was a devoted Christian and shared the passion with everyone he met. He spent his last retired years as an associate at the Lowe’s on Rosedale. You would find him watering and working the garden section and socializing with anyone that stopped by. But most of all, Kelly loved his family and friends. Kelly, “Doc” as most people knew him, will be missed by all.
The family will have a small private service at a later time.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kelly’s name to:
CALM (California Living Museum)
Att: In Memory of Dr. Kelly Reed D.C
10500 Alfred Harrell Hwy.
Bakersfield, Ca 93306
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.