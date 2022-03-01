On February 14th, 2022 Kenneth Dale Bryant went to heaven. Born October 16th 1942 to James and Addie Bryant, know as K.B. and Kenny to friends and family. He was a loving Husband, Father, Pop-pop, Uncle, Brother, Son and beloved Friend. He leaves behind his wife Sarena(Sara) of 22 Years, daughter Tina(Pat), son Kevin(Teresa), daughter Rebecca, daughter Racheal(Kevin), son Micheal, mother in-law Marlene Grant. He also leaves behind his two extra daughters Jannea(Jake), and Kailyn(Ronny), 14 grandkids, 6 great grandkids, and many other kids he has raised. He leaves behind tons of friends, his “extra wife” Sandi Thompson, his puppies Kahlua, and Rascal.
He will forever be in our hearts and minds. As he would always say “I'm one of the last of the good guys”.
Celebration of Life May 7th 2022- 1PM in Taft, CA at the Moose Lodge and July 30th 2022- 2PM in Lakeport, CA at the Yacht Club.
Donations can be made to Community First Credit Union in Kenneth Bryant’s name account # 12000900966656
