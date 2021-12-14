1969 – 2021
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the West Side District Cemetery for Taft native, Kenneth Havens, 52. Kenny was born on June 12, 1969 in Taft, CA and passed away on December 9, 2021 in Bakersfield, CA.
Kenny was very artistic and liked to draw and carve. His passion and drive was anything music. Kenny loved all movies and cooking. Another passion was riding motorcycles, going to concerts and helping friends and family. Kenny had a side that could give tough love, but also showed his loving and caring side in the most perfect way and tone. Kenny was a Raiders fan through and through and never missed a game.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sharon; his son and his wife, Zack and Ashley Havens; mother, Christine Knowles; father, Kenneth Havens; brother, Steve Havens; sister, Jennifer Baker; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Kenny loved all his family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Westside Believers Fellowship, 101 CA-33, Taft, CA 93268
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.