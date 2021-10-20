Our world lost a true hero on Saturday, September 4th when Kenneth (Ken) L. Duvall, passed away after a short but fatal illness. Ken had never spent a night in the hospital throughout his entire 82 years of life and losing him was both unexpected and heartbreaking for his entire family.
Ken was born in Taft to C.K. (Kite) and Vena Duvall on March 18, 1939, and attended local schools, graduating from Taft High in June of 1957. He was proud to have worked after school and in his early years, for Ralph Bryant at 11-C Market. He greatly admired Ralph and learned many business skills from him that he was able to use during his life’s careers.
In December of 1961, Ken married the love of his life, Nancy Halsey of Taft. They had met on a Sunday afternoon in March of 1961 when he drove into Taft’s Cruz-In drive-in in Ford City where she was a carhop. They were so looking forward to their upcoming 60th wedding anniversary this year but that was not to be…but it will always be an amazing gift, accomplishment, and love story for which their grown children will be eternally grateful.
Throughout his career in Taft as the State Farm Insurance agent for 40 years, Ken was an unfaltering pillar of support for countless clients, friends and families, especially those with teenage drivers. In his position as the “insurance man”, he worked tirelessly to mesh the goals of a major company with the needs of the local community. Taft was always very important to him.
Upon his retirement, Ken and Nancy moved to the rolling hills between Atascadero and Morro Bay, CA. They shared a love for the giant oak trees, open spaces, the endless landscaping projects and the quiet, slow life of rural Atascadero.
Ken was an avid hunter who was proud of being a former teacher in the local Taft Sportsman’s Club’s Hunter Safety Programs, an advocate of always respecting the game being hunted, a great spotter of game, and an excellent shot. He was a hunter’s hunter.
Ken is also survived by their children Kristi Duvall of Austin, Texas, her daughter, Payton of College Station, Texas, Craig Duvall of Grover Beach, Kaylene Duvall of Atascadero, and her children, Diego Martinez Duvall and Ariana Martinez Duvall of Mexico City.
Other survivors include Ken’s brother, Ron of Bullhead City, Nevada, Ron’s daughter Nicholle Toll, her son, Nichollas Pence of Las Vegas, Nevada, her husband, Matt Toll and their son, Samuel of West Virginia. Also, very special to Ken were his maternal cousin, Pidge Strong and her daughter, Denise Strong of Bakersfield.
At Ken’s request, there will be no memorial service at this time…he was a very generous, private man who never wanted to be the center of attention. All Ken ever wanted was to love and care for his family, to honor his friends, serve his clients and to protect those who were fortunate enough to be a part of his world. His family knows he achieved his goals beyond imagination and their world will never be the same without him…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.