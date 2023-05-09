Kenneth R. Wright May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth R. Wright, a resident of Bakersfield, passed away on April 27th, 2023, at the age of 62. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News Kenneth R. Wright Taft Police activity for May 8-9 Taft Police activity for May 7-8 MABLE LEE MITCHELL Janet Darlene Tennent George Two men charged in Frazier Park marijuana bust Taft Police activity for May 5-6 Taft Police activity for May 6-7 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUpdate: Police confirm death is being investigated as a homicideTaft Police investigate suspicious deathMichael W. Reeves Jr.Cindy ShafferBruce Charles MacKinnonTaft Police arrest man on rape, other chargesTaft Police activity for May 4-5ORLENA (LENA) THOMPSONTwo men charged in Frazier Park marijuana bustJanet Darlene Tennent George Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Taft Midway Driller To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
