Kevin Ray White of Yreka, California passed away at the age of 68 on October 22, 2022.
Kevin was born on July 13, 1954, in Oxnard, California to Hugh and Yuvone White. He grew up in Taft, California where he attended local schools. After graduating from Taft Union High School in 1972 he went to automotive school in Phoenix, Arizona. Kevin worked as a mechanic for Rainbow Bakery in Phoenix, Arizona and El Paso, Texas until he returned to Taft in 1981.Back in Taft, he worked in the oil fields until his retirement in 2016.
Kevin liked to camp, hunt and fish with his sons and grandsons. In 2019 he turned his love of the outdoors into a permanent lifestyle by moving with his wife Debra to their mountain property in Yreka.
He loved the Lord and enjoyed serving at his churches both in Taft and Yreka with yard maintenance and an all-around handyman.
Kevin was proceeded in death by his father Hugh, mother Yuvone, brothers Darrel and Bobby, and sister Neva and his previous wife Carol.
Kevin is survived by his loving wife Debra of Yreka, California; sons Neil (Kelly) White of Taft California, Shawn White of Yreka, California, and Kyle Saich (Sunshine) of Taft, California, Christopher Blanco (Kirstin) of Taft, California; daughter Tiffany Terrell (Josh) of Taft, California; sisters Odessa Case of Orem, Utah and Etta Johnson of Bakersfield, California; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life is being held on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 at 11:00am at The ARC, 204 Van Buren St, Taft, CA 93268.
