Kevin Rowden was born on 11/30/1968 in Taft, CA. He always liked to tell us that he lived on Wasiola Road in Cuyama when he was born. He would point it out every time we drove by on the way to the Coast. Kevin lived in Taft his whole life. He loved to regale us with tales of his little league exploits. He had the highest batting average, and the other coaches would even go as far as taking his bat away after he hit a homerun. Kevin would then choose another bat, look right at the coach and hit a zinger out of the park again. Kevin loved riding dirt bikes as well. One of his little league coaches was Pablo Grey, a CHP in Taft. He would tell us that Pablo would chase him through town and into the fields failing to catch him on his dirt bike. Then the next day at practice, Pablo would say, “I know that was you.”. Kevin would just grin and tell him, “I don’t know what you are talking about.”
Everyone that knew Kevin, knew he loved to hunt and fish. He knew the hills like the back of his hands. He was famous for the number of bucks he was able to take down each year in our local countryside. He loved to sit on the side of a hill for hours and just glass. He always said that was when he felt closest to God.
Kevin would never miss one of his boys’ events. It was a priority for him to be there every time. Kevin had a very gruff exterior, but would tear up just a little, when speaking of how proud he was of his sons.
Kevin will be dearly missed for his passion, his sarcastic wit, and his take no bull attitude. Kevin is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tiffany, his sons, Hunter and Levi, his father and step-mother, Dean and Jan Rowden, his mother, Linda Rowden, his sister and brother in law, Becky and Neil Sharp, his sister, Tina LaBlanc, his Brother, Leroy Rowden, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. WWW.GreenlawnM-c.com
