Larry L. Nelson passed away at his home on Oct. 26, 2021, he was born on April 13, 1940. He is survived by his wife Shirley of 39 years, step daughter Cheryl Cooper of Bakersfield, Daughter Laura and husband Mike of Edgewood WA, daughter Terrie Chastain of Lacey WA, daughter Kelly and husband Sean of So. Lake Tahoe.
Three grandchildren, Shannon, Ashley and Jessie, Great grandchildren Shelby, Mia , Gabe, and Kalani, Two great great grandchildren, Elias and Ellison. Larry was a carpenter by trade and a self-taught slot mechanic in the casinos, he loved fishing, hunting, camping and off road driving in his Volkswagen “Beetle”. He was also a Korean War vet. His wishes were to have no services. May he rest in peace.
