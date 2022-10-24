Larry Leon Burden went home to Jesus on October 19, 2022 at the age of 75.
Larry was born to Orvin and Erma on November 12, 1946 in Poteau, Oklahoma. As a child, he was raised in Cuyama with his siblings Jerry and Bonnie. He graduated from CVHS, where he excelled in basketball and football.
Larry met Sandra in 1963 at Cuyama Valley High School. They married in November 13, 1965 and went on to have two children, Brian and Troy. They lived there 30 years where he was a hay hauler, cowboy, and welder for Arco. After the death of their son Brian, they moved to Taft, where he continued to weld until Arco sold. He then went to work as a construction foreman for Alloy and Gene Watson. Chevron hired him to run their crews and he worked until he retired in 2011.
Larry was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance was the foundation of his family.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Larry also loved being with family and friends. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which Larry shared with those who surrounded him.
Larry joins his mother and father, brother Jerry and son Brian in Heaven. Larry is survived by his wife Sandra, sister Bonnie, son Troy and granddaughter Brianna.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to donate to your preferred charity in Larry’s honor.
There will be a graveside service held on October 28, 2022 at 11:00AM at the West Side Cemetery at 440 Bob Hampton Rd., Taft, CA 93268. Reception to follow at Taft Transit Center at 550 Supply Road Taft, CA 93268.
Psalm 23
