Laureli Ellen Cryer, of Middlefield, OH, passed away peacefully in her home on December 7, 2022 at 95 years of age.
Laureli was born November 11, 1927 in Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Medard Pae and Ann Aley.
Upon graduating from high school, she made the move to Taft, where she went to school and pursued a career in education. Laureli taught for many years in the Taft City School District, retiring in 1987. After a long career as an educator in Taft, she returned to Ohio, where she never lost her passion for learning. She enjoyed her retirement by visiting museums, traveling the world, and spending time with family. She was fond of scrabble, pinochle, and Chinese food. She was an expert shopper and could never turn down a great bargain. During quiet relaxation she enjoyed reading, sudoku, and crossword puzzles.
Laureli is survived by her daughters, Christine Landrum, Karen Casparis-Smith and Barbara Velard; her sister, Carol McDivitt; her 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her beloved husband, William H. Cryer; her siblings, Daniel Pae and Lucille Reilly; her children Kenneth D. Casparis and Andrea Saylor; her granddaughter Tabari Vandervort; her grandson, Dylan Velard; and great grandchild Liam Jones-Sailor.
In lieu of services, she requested that her loved ones celebrate and share fond memories amongst themselves, independently.
Please visit www.oakmeadowcremation.com to send condolences to the family.
