Lavon Elizabeth Murray, age 78, passed away on April 5, 2023 of natural causes in her home in Bakersfield, California.
Lavon was born in Cherokee County, Kansas on September 30, 1944 to John Chambers and Imogene Morton. She married Rodney Stigall and had four children. Her second marriage was to Dennis Murray. Lavon was a beautician for many years. She appreciated her profession and the relationship it allowed her to have with her clients.
Lavon enjoyed fishing, dove hunting, gigging frogs, spending time with loved ones, an occasional trip to the casino, and playing the lotto. She had a colorful personality and is remembered by all who met her.
Lavon is survived by her husband, Dennis Murray of Bakersfield; brother, Dale Chambers of Bakersfield, brother, Mike Chambers of Bakersfield, brother Stan Chambers of Texas and her three daughters, Renee Vigil, Teresa Le Blanc, and Heather Jones of Doniphan, Missouri. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cyrena, Audrik, Darius, September, and Diedra, as well as great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by brothers, Bill Chambers and Gene Chambers; sister, Kathy Chambers-Dabbs, and her son, Nicholas Stigall.
The memorial service for Lavon Murray will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:00pm at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft, CA. www.GreenlawnM-c.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.