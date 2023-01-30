Leonard R. Smith was born to Gurnice and Helen Smith on June 28, 1928 on the Standard Oil Lease on 10th St. in Taft, CA. He passed away in Bakersfield, CA on January 21, 2023. He is presided in death by his parents, wife Mildred Smith of 74 years (married in Taft at First Assembly of God Church) and his oldest son Lyle Smith. He is survived by his son Daryl Smith & wife Debbie, daughter Carol Jordan & husband Floyd, and daughter-in-law Cookie Smith. Five grandchildren, Juliana Holm & husband Matt, Kimberly Van Alstine , Jason Smith & wife Francine, Nathan Smith & wife Alissa, and Jacinda Jordan. Leonard also has three Grandchildren by marriage, Jim Jordan (deceased), Eric Jordan & wife Amy, and Katherine Greco. Great Grandchildren, Abi Smith, Mason Smith, Madelyn Smith, Katlyn Woods, Zane & wife Hailey Martin, Zoie Martin, Dustin Van Alstine, Cody Van Alstine, Keegan Greco, Mickala Gillispie, Danica Jordan, Alex Jordan, Nick Jordan, Madi Jordan, Tyler Holm, Kaycee Watson, Kody Watson, Lexi Holm, Chris Holm, and Melissa Holm. Great-Great Grandchildren, Rowan Jordan, James McPherson, Azalea McPherson, Ryan Peyton, Emma Holm, and Layla Forest.
Leonard’s father worked in the oilfields, and lived on the lease which was a great place for Leonard and his siblings to grow up! They had many close friendships with the neighbors, a community center, huge swimming pool, tennis courts, vegetable gardens, and stalls for the horses. Leonard accepted Christ into his life at the age of 8, and raised his family with Integrity, Christian Values, Hard Work and Love.
Leonard graduated from Taft Union High School in 1946. 1947 was a big year for Leonard when he married the love of his life, Millie, and became a business owner of Watkins Flower Shop! Together, they served the Taft community with love, caring, and integrity for 30 years and passed their knowledge onto their children and grandchildren.
Leonard and Millie became members of Calvary Temple where he spent many hours serving the Lord, including remodeling the church with his friend Joe Parrott, and others.
Leonard and Millie retired and moved to Pismo Beach for 30 years where they made many new friends. They enjoyed the cool weather, playing golf, and having family and friends visit. They returned to Bakersfield in August of 2019, and lived at Solstice Senior Living where they both made new friends and enjoyed a carefree life.
Leonard was loved by all who knew him and will live in our hearts forever! He was known as a gentle giant, and to most, “The Sweetest Man I’ve ever known”!
Celebration of Life will be held at Taft Westside Cemetery Chapel on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Reception will follow at 1st Assembly Church, 314 Asher St., Taft, CA 93268.
