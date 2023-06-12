Linda Elizabeth Skidmore was born in Lindsay, Ca on April 10, 1948, to Kenneth E Fuller and Sybil I. Taylor Fuller. She was the oldest of 2 children. The family moved to Taft in 1956?? Where she attended the local schools. After high school Linda attended Taft College where she met the love of her life, Fred Skidmore. They were married June 3, 1967. Linda lived in Taft, Coalinga, and Lemoore while Fred served in the US Navy, returning home to Taft in 1972. In 1969 they were joined by daughter Julee and in 1972 by son Marc. Grandson Bryan came along next and was his Nana’s little man. Whether by love or blood Linda has many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Those who remember her will always remember her hospitality and kindness.
Linda began life with Fred as a housewife and Mom, the hardest of jobs with Julee and Marc! Later, she worked outside the home, lastly for Kern County. Her final job with the county was as the secretary to the Assistant District Attorney in Taft, a job she loved.
She retired in 2003 and she and Fred began traveling. They were able to go to many wonderful places, spending time with family and friends. She loved their place in Oregon, going frequently and taking along whoever would go then putting them to work.
Linda is survived by daughter Julee (Craig) and son Marc (Valerie), 14 grandchildren and their partners, and 14 great grandchildren, as well as a multitude of well-loved family and friends. Linda left this world to be with Fred on their 56th anniversary, June 3, 2023.
Julee and Marc and the entire family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hoffmann Hospice who cared for Mom these last few months and all the friends who have visited with Mom and helped to keep her spirits high.
Services for Linda will be at the National Cemetery on June 30, 2023 at 10:00 am, followed by a gathering at Julee and Craig’s home. Address to be provided at the service or from Julee/Marc.
