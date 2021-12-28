July 12, 1936 – December 23, 2021
We just lost a very special lady. Linda was a shining light to all who knew her. She had a special way that touched your heart, and you never forgot her kindness and caring. You have heard the phrase that someone is one of a kind. Linda fits that description perfectly.
She was born to George and Fonzie Foy in Taft, California. She was a Ford City Gal and proud of it. Her husband, Don, got lucky in 1954 when she accepted his proposal of marriage. When Don asked George, her father, for Linda’s hand , George responded that he must take the whole package. Their marriage lasted for 67 years. They were meant for each other and made a sincere effort to lead by example.
They were blessed with three boys, Timothy, Christopher (married to Phyllis), and Bradley (married to Maureen). They have four grandchildren (Emily, Amy, Mary and Frances) and six great-grandchildren. All of them were extremely precious to Linda.
In High School Linda was head cheerleader for three years, held several student body offices, starred in several plays and was queen of the Christmas Ball. You name it, Linda either did it or could do it. She had that touch.
Linda spent her earlier married years raising three boys. You know, she had her hands full with three active youngsters. Later, she worked in insurance and real estate. She worked with Chris and Phyllis for two years as they started a Farmers Agency on Kern Street in Taft. She was also involved in community service work, school functions, and church activities. She loved golf and made many dear friends such as Carolyn, Wanda, and Lynn through this sport. She made her only Hole In One at the age of 78.
First, she loved her family and the Lord, but she also loved to travel. She and Don saw much of the United States and visited Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, England and Scotland. Many trips were made with good friends Pat and Larry Peahl and Jim and Maureen Carter.
The story could go on and on, but the key is everyone who knew her, loved her. She will not be forgotten.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Southwest Funeral Home on January 7, 2022 at 11AM, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hoffmann Hospice, Bakersfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.