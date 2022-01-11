Loretta Dale Strickland, age 65, passed away on January 3, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Dale was born on February 15th, 1956, to Alsa and Clara Dunnahoe of Dumas, AK. Dale lived in the Taft community for 30 years with her beloved family and friends.
To know Dale was to love her, and no matter how much you loved her, you always knew she loved you more. Dale was many things to many people, and for most everyone, she was family. Not always by blood or law, but by choice. She helped raise her grandchildren. Stepping up and raising them as her own. Dale went out of her way for family and friends; whether it be for medical advice or a pep talk… Dale was a steadfast wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend to more people than we can count.
Dale was selfless and independent. Her joy came from helping others and she continually gave to those she loved. We ask that everyone come together now and pray for Dale, and her legacy. Dale made a mark on the world through the love of family and the connection of friends.
Dale was proceeded in death by her father Alsa Dunnahoe, mother Clara Dunnahoe, brother Ted Ray Dunnahoe, sisters Retha Wolfe and Peggy Washington. She is survived by her husband Rockford Strickland, her children Amanda McDaniel, Adeana McDaniel-Furman and son-in-law Corey, brothers Freddie Dunnahoe and wife Shirley, Albert Dunnahoe and wife Linda, sisters Oval McFall, Faye Bankston and Joyce Barnes, grandchildren Michael Hawks, Christian Gibson, Garrett Gibson and Keaton Furman, great grandchildren Ily Strickland, Violet Gibson and Phoebe Gibson, nephew John Dowden, nieces Teresa Thompson, Crystal Barnes and many more.
Visitation for Dale will be from 4:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
There will be a funeral for Dale at the West Side Cemetery on Thursday, January 20th at 11:00am. This will be a graveside service. Family and friends are welcome to join us at the Moose Lodge for a luncheon following the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.